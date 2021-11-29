Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 138 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $1,351,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.14 and its 200-day moving average is $239.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $248.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.