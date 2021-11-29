Breiter Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.3% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

Shares of HD traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $406.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,778. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.90. The firm has a market cap of $424.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

