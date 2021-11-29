Breiter Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Walmart by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.06. 220,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,978,258. The company has a market capitalization of $398.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,690,416 shares of company stock worth $687,882,190. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

