Breiter Capital Management Inc. Purchases 425 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.1% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 14.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its stake in Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.32. 83,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,931. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $166.82 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.10 and its 200-day moving average is $244.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

