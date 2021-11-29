Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 400 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BRW. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

Shares of LON:BRW opened at GBX 344 ($4.49) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 378.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 367.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 412 ($5.38).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 11.10 ($0.15) dividend. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

