Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Raised to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Britvic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Britvic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC raised Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Britvic in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.94.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Britvic has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

