Brokerages Anticipate Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will announce sales of $373.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.86 million to $386.90 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $421.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $50.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,190. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.34. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -50.70%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

