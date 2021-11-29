Brokerages Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics in the third quarter worth about $276,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 163.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,519. The stock has a market cap of $325.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

