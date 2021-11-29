Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.65. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.14 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

IDXX stock traded up $23.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $631.48. 5,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $635.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.93. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $446.68 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

