Brokerages Anticipate MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other MEDNAX news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,695 shares of company stock worth $836,022 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.87. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $19.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

