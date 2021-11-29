Brokerages Anticipate OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OCFT shares. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $2.46 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 898,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

