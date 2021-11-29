Brokerages Anticipate Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSVR shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reservoir Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

RSVR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,198. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the third quarter worth $2,487,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

