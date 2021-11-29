Brokerages Anticipate Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.99. The company had a trading volume of 413,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,233. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average is $90.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $60.38 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 4.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

