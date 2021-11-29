Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.67). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS.

XENE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ XENE traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 510,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.42.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

