Brokerages Expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Post $2.22 EPS

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Analysts predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.38. American Tower posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $9.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.22. 12,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.95. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

