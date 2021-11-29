Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apollo Investment reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 63.83% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 32.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 291.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 421,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 313,773 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AINV stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. 8,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.95. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

