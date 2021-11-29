Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

