Brokerages Expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report $2.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40. ICON Public posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year earnings of $9.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.17.

Shares of ICLR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $272.99. 1,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $301.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.89 and a 200-day moving average of $246.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 11,175.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 226,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 65.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth about $5,375,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 16.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth about $1,893,000.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

