Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to post sales of $58.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. JFrog reported sales of $42.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $205.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $205.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $273.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $60,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 100.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 964.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FROG opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. JFrog has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $73.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 0.73.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.