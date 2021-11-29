Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts predict that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.54. KeyCorp also reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

KEY traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $23.00. 262,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,839,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.62. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.91%.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

