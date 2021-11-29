Brokerages Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce $74.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.59 million and the highest is $76.30 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $58.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $276.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.87 million to $277.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $326.80 million, with estimates ranging from $322.50 million to $331.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

NYSE:PAR opened at $55.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.84. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,404,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PAR Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PAR Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

