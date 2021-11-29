Brokerages Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after acquiring an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.45. 886,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $126.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day moving average is $112.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

