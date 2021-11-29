Brokerages Expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the highest is $3.53 billion. VMware reported sales of $3.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.18.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $794,470. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VMware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. VMware has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

