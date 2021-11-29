Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post -$1.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is ($0.25). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

ZNTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 170,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,852. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $759,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $556,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,370,811. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

