Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to Post -$1.11 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is ($0.25). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

ZNTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 170,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,852. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $759,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $556,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,800 shares of company stock valued at $13,370,811. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

