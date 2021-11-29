Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) PT at $30.50

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass bought 3,660 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BXSL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 59,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,804. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

