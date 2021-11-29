Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) PT at $62.00

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $753.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

