Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Target Price at $58.83

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.61. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

