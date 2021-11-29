Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) PT at $49.63

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

DCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Duck Creek Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.80 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.92 and a beta of -1.25. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $1,099,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,204,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,954,000 after buying an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 335,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,785,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 88,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.