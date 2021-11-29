Brokerages Set DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Price Target at €42.58

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.58 ($48.39).

Several research firms have commented on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

ETR:DWS traded down €1.30 ($1.48) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €34.88 ($39.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,170 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is €36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.02.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

