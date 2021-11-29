Brokerages Set Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target at $886.12

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $886.12.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,667 shares of company stock worth $9,966,748 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 34.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $800.00 on Friday. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $798.78 and its 200 day moving average is $805.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

