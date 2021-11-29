Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Target Price at $80.00

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE FTV opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 60.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 68,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 20.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 27.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.2% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 99,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.