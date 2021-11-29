Brokerages Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) PT at C$50.20

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$33.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.03. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$32.78 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.1700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

