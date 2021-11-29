Brokerages Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target at $46.40

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

TMDX stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $14.34 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $608.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 134.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $47,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,981 shares of company stock valued at $643,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 394.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

