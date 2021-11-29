Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Bruker has a payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $83.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.16. Bruker has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.20.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bruker by 340.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 60.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 42.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.