Burlington Stores (BURL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL):

11/29/2021 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $354.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $360.00 to $368.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $316.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Burlington Stores had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $382.00 to $364.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Burlington Stores was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $410.00.

NYSE BURL traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.38 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

