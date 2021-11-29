Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 1,092.9% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,407,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BYRG stock opened at 0.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.

Get Buyer Group International alerts:

Buyer Group International Company Profile

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.