Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 1,092.9% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,407,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BYRG stock opened at 0.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is 0.01. Buyer Group International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.01.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
