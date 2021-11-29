Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $19.50 on Monday. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

