Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $19.50 on Monday. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $22.00.
About Cadre
Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.