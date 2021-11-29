Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of CDRE stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. Cadre has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $22.00.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

