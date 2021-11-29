Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,790 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,712 shares of company stock worth $9,542,419. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $152.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $135.97 and a one year high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

