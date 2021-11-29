Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.70. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

