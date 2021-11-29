Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 64,521 American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVCT stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $44,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 85.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

