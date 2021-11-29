Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $212.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $152.93 and a one year high of $228.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

