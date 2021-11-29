Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Takes $427,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,866 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 166.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $246.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.10 and a 200-day moving average of $244.68. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.