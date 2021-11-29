California State Teachers Retirement System Has $611,000 Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CalAmp by 5,641.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CalAmp by 20.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Shares of CAMP opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $349.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.48.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.