California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,394 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPG opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $502.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

