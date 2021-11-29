California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 156,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.47. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

