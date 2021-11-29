California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 156,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Citius Pharmaceuticals
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR).
Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.