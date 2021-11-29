California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTX. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTX opened at $6.16 on Monday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $80.67.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.