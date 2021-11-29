Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Holdings Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 98.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,151 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,738 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 143,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after acquiring an additional 138,048 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

