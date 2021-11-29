Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 691.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLOZF stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Cannabix Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

