Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 691.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BLOZF stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. Cannabix Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $1.96.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
