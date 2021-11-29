Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.08

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.08 and last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 948860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.81.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEED. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.17.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a PE ratio of -4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.71.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

